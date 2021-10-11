‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Finds Its Adam Warlock

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ended with a tease of the cosmic Marvel hero Adam Warlock, fans have been waiting for him to show up somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was a no-show in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, even though the Adam Warlock character was essential to many of the comics those movies were based on.

Instead, it looks like he will make his debut back in Guardians, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Will Poulter of The Revenant and Midsommar has been cast in the role. According to their sources “a number of actors have been in contention for the role since at least late August, with Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page considering it and 1917‘s George MacKay on the short list.”

Guardians director James Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter after word of the casting emerged online.

Adam Warlock debuted in a 1967 issue of Fantastic Four by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, although the version that became best known to Marvel fans was heavily reworked in later comics, first by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane, and then even more significantly by writer/artist Jim Starlin, who added even more surreal, cosmic elements and later incorporated Warlock into the events of The Infinity Gauntlet, the Marvel miniseries that served as much of the inspiration for the Infinity War movie.

Here was the scene from Guardians Vol. 2 that hinted at his arrival. In the comics, Adam Warlock emerged from similar cocoons in Marvel Comics.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.