Why ‘Loki’s He Who Remains Was Right About the Multiverse

The ultimate villain of Loki turned out to be He Who Remains, a “variant” of the even bigger Big Bad Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. It turned out that the Time Variance Authority wasn’t some benevolent police force maintaining order in the “Sacred Timeline,” it was a group created by He Who Remains to maintain the timeline that he wanted to keep safe and secure. In order to do so, the TVA would eliminate variants who threatened to branch the Sacred Timeline into alternate paths — i.e. the multiverse.

At the end of Loki, He Who Remains is deposed and the multiverse is allowed to return. But now it looks like Marvel is headed for a massive multiversal war, exactly like the one He Who Remains claimed that he ended with the creation of the Sacred Timeline. So ... did He Who Remains have a point? Was He Who Remains also He Who Was Right? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video. Watch it below:

If you liked that video about why He Who Remains might not have been a villain after all, check out more of our videos below, including the MCU’s R-rated future, the connections between Kang and the Fantastic Four, and the potential of a reboot of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Season 2 of Loki is scheduled to premiere later this year on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Here are all the best callbacks to Black Panther (and to decades of Marvel Comics) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.