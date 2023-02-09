How Kang Won the Multiversal War

Kang is a time-traveling warlord from the 31st century. He has incredible technology and knowledge about the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. But he is not a god. He has no super powers behind his big brain and whatever weapons he can create or steal. And this is a guy who defeated untold numbers of his variants, and who knows how many superheroes and celestial beings (not to mention Celestials) to conquer the multiverse and create the “sacred timeline” that we first learned about in Loki.

So how did a guy who isn’t a god do all that? In our latest Kang video, we speculate about what it would have taken for He Who Remains (or Kang) to win a multiversal war. We also consider what all that means for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and why we think Kang’s plans for the future could involve none other than Galactus. Watch our video below:

