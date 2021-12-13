How ‘No Way Home’ Leads Into ‘Multiverse of Madness’

All the focus of the pre-release hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home is squarely on the movie’s returning villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and the persistent rumors (or desperate fan hopes) that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men will appear in the movie. But people seem to be overlooking a really huge part of the movie: Doctor Strange is also a huge part of the story — and its events will lead directly into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness next year.

So what is Dr. Strange doing in No Way Home, and how will it set up Multiverse of Madness? That’s the subject of our latest Spider-Man (and Doctor Strange) video we put forward a theory about how the two movies connect, and why Doctor Strange might put together a new TVA-like organization to protect the Marvel Cinematic Universe from all the various other alternate realities. Watch it below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.