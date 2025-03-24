How to Fix the Marvel Multiverse Saga

Believe it or not, if Marvel had stuck to its original plan, we would have seen the next Avengers film in less than two months time. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was originally announced with a release date of May 2, 2025.

A lot has changed since then. Some of it was not Marvel’s fault. But people don’t buy movie tickets for excuses. A lot of Marvel fans think “The Multiverse Saga” has been a pretty big disappointment so far, and they are worried that Marvel’s attempts to right the ship — like bringing back the Russo brothers and hiring Robert Downey Jr. to play a new Doctor Doom — are desperate acts meant to distract from the sorry state of the franchise.

It didn’t have to be this way. And it’s not hard to envision how things could have played out with minimal changes to Marvel’s lineup to create a far more cohesive and far more satisfying Marvel Cinematic Universe. In our latest video, we reimagine the Multiverse Saga into something way more exciting. We move some pieces around and change some movies to TV shows (Eternals!) and vice versa. Obviously we are doing this with the benefit of hindsight. But see if you think this would have made for a more exciting MCU...

