‘Ironheart’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Marvel Reference and Secret

After years of waiting, Ironheart is finally flying onto Disney+ later this summer. Ironheart is a super interesting character — and a relatively recent addition to both the Marvel Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (She first debuted there in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.)

Because Riri Williams is a relative newcomer as a Marvel character, you might not know her history. Our latest Marvel video is here to help. In it, we’ll breakdown Riri’s Marvel origin and compare it to the version featured in Wakanda Forever. We’ll also discuss the Hood, the new show’s villain, and we’ll explore one of the most interesting theories about Ironheart: Now that Robert Downey Jr. is back at Marvel working on Avengers: Doomsday, is it possible the MCU’s Riri could team with an A.I. hologram of Tony Stark, the same way her comic book counterpart did?

For the answer to that question and a whole lot more, watch our full Ironheart trailer breakdown below:

