A Major Marvel Villain Debuts in the ‘Ironheart’ Trailer

After a three-year wait, Ironheart is finally ready to premiere on Disney+.

Technically, it’s been even longer than that. Marvel’s Kevin Feige first announced the series way back in December of 2020. But it was in the fall of 2022 that the Ironheart character first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the film, a young tech genius named Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne) gets caught in the middle of the war between Wakanda and Atlantis, and then creates her own Iron Man-esque suit of armor.

Ironheart picks up the story from there — and, as the first trailer for the series confirms — introduces one of the bigger Marvel villains introduced in the comics over the last couple decades. That’s the Hood, played in the show by Hamilton and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Anthony Ramos. In the teaser, the Hood tries to make a Faustian bargain with Riri. (The Hood of Marvel Comics made his own deal with a demon in exchange for super powers, so that’s very much in character for the guy.)

Check out the first Ironheart trailer below:

Ironheart’s head writer is Chinaka Hodge. The season was directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos).

There’s a new poster for the series as well:

Ironheart premieres on Disney+ on June 24 at 9PM ET. The first three episodes of the season will debut simultaneously.

