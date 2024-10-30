Venom: The Last Dance opened in theaters with $51 million in ticket sales. That’s not a terrible number, but it’s well below the openings of the first Venom ($80.2 million) and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90.0 million). Sony has already said this will be the last Venom featuring Tom Hardy — and none of Sony’s other Spider-Man spinoffs, from Morbius to Madame Web, have come close to matching its success in theaters.

With just one more confirmed spinoff on the horizon (this winter’s Kraven the Hunter), where does that leave Sony and its Spider-Man spinoff universe? Will we get a new Venom? Will we ever see a movie with Knull versus Spider-Man? Or is there a chance Sony packs it in and Venom, Morbius, and the rest of the Spider-Man universe jump ship to MCU? In our latest video, we look at the current state of Sony’s Spider-Man slate, and contemplate what the future could look like for the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler and the rest of his amazing friends and enemies. Watch our full breakdown below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on the state of Sony’s Spider-Man universe after Venom: The Last Dance, check out more of our videos below including our review of Venom: The Last Dance discussing how it used Marvel mega-bad Knull, one recapping everything you need to know about Venom and his movie franchise prior to Venom: The Last Dance, and one comparing Venom and Joker. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app