J.K. Simmons Is Signed to Appear in Future ‘Spider-Man’ Movies

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The last we saw of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a massive cliffhanger at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home: J. Jonah Jameson revealing Spider-Man’s secret identity to the entire world. In an added twist, Jameson was played by J.K. Simmons, who originated the role in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies from the early 2000s. Simmons’ Jameson was so memorable it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role - so kudos to Marvel for bringing him back for the small cameo.

We still don’t know exactly where Peter Parker fits into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Simmons himself told Entertainment Weekly that there’s a very good chance he and JJJ will be a part of it. Asked if we should “expect” him to return in future movies, he replied:

‘I don't know if I would use the word expect.’ He explains that he signed on to do sequels, but the studio isn't obligated to use him in subsequent films. Still, he seems to bear no ill will about this: ‘It's great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version.’

The cool part about the MCU is that while we may not see Tom Holland and Spider-Man for a while, there’s theoretically no reason why Jameson couldn’t appear, either in a cameo or a larger supporting role, playing JJJ in some other Marvel movie or even one of the upcoming MCU series on Disney+. He would fit nicely into a lot of those stories — and now we know that those sorts of appearances are possible, fans are going to speculating about where he’ll pop up next.