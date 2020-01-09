Kevin Feige and ABC In Talks For New Marvel Show

For all those saddened by the announcement of Marvel Television’s untimely end as it folded into the broader enterprise of Marvel Studios, you might be in luck. At the Television Critics Association press tour this week, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke shared with Deadline that the "very beginning of conversations" with Marvel TV chief Kevin Feige was happening to set a new superhero series in motion. She did not specify which character(s) the show would be based on, only that early talks have been about "what a Marvel and ABC show might look like." Said Burke: “We love our partners at Marvel and we’re sad to see [Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D] go, it’s been a big part of our history."

While Jeph Loeb’s dream for Marvel Television to exist outside the MCU might have been nixed (except for the upcoming Helstrom), Marvel still has its hands full with Disney+ series such as Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Burke acknowledged Marvel’s obligation to churning out content for Disney’s new streaming platform. "Right now, Marvel’s focus has been on Disney+, as it should be,” she stated.

The seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere on ABC in mid-2020.