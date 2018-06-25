Just last week we learned that, yet again, a major studio had erased another character’s queer identity from the screen with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That’s become a growing trend in franchises of late, where characters who are either written as LGBTQ or expressed as such in interviews don’t get their identities represented on screen. The lack of LGBTQ representation has been a particular disappointment in the MCU, with deleted queer scenes in both Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther. But according to Kevin Feige, soon real representation is coming. (We hope).

While talking to The Playlist about Ant-Man and the Wasp over the weekend, the Marvel boss was asked directly when and if the MCU would finally get out LGBTQ characters. Feige responded with few words, but hopeful ones, revealing that Marvel is working on bringing out queer characters to the screen, and at least one of them we’ve already met. Here’s the full exchange from the interview:

The Playlist: When are we getting a Gay, Bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU? Is it even in the works? Kevin Feige: Yes. The Playlist: That’s the answer? KF: Yeah, that’s the answer. The Playlist: It’s not someone we’ve seen yet, I’m guessing? KF: Both. The Playlist: Both? KF: Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen.

Well, that’s certainly more promising than anything we’ve heard before. As far as who those characters may be, as for the character we’ve already seen, Feige is most likely referring to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie. Thompson revealed her Thor: Ragnarok character was bisexual on Twitter, later explaining that a deleted scene from the film alluded to her sexuality and past relationship with a woman. We can bet Valkyrie will be back in the MCU in some shape or form, and hopefully Feige’s comments mean the writers won’t shy away from giving her a scene (or hey, maybe they can spare more than one!) exploring her bisexuality.

As far as the unknown future LGBTQ character? No idea, but I’ve got about at least 25 ideas. But I’d bet we won’t see them until Phase 4, unless Marvel plans to reveal a new supporting queer character in Captain Marvel or the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel – perhaps one of Peter Parker’s high school friends? Either way, Feige’s certainly getting our hopes up for more diverse representation in Marvel future, promising Phase 4 will have “a lot of” female directors and folks of color behind the camera. We sure hope he follows through. Until then, Ant-Man and the Wasp is next up on July 6.

