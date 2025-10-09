Game of Thrones has been over for six years (at least the Game of Thrones TV show has been over for six years; the Game of Thrones novels will never be finished) but the franchise lives on in multiple prequels and spinoffs. House of the Dragon is already renewed for a third season and now it will be joined on HBO and HBO Max by A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The series was first officially announced back in the spring of 2023, under the longer title A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The show was pitched as an adventure set a century before the events of the main Game of Thrones storyline, about “a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.”

The first trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (the subtitle got scrapped) features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. The series was co-created and is showrun by Ira Parker. Watch the trailer below:

The official description notes A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is “set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.” The cast also includes Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO on January 18 at 10 PM ET/PT. It will also debut simultaneously on HBO Max. The season consists of six episodes.

