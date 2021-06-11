Qui-Gon Jinn Won’t Appear In Disney Plus’ ‘Obi-Wan’

Once you know that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, that just gets your wheels spinning about who else could show up on this show. There are a lot of interesting potential cameos out there in the Star Wars galaxy during the period where the show takes place, between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Like, for example, what about an appearance from Obi-Wan’s old Jedi master, Qui-Gon Jinn? Granted, Qui-Gon did kinda, uh, died in The Phantom Menace. But that rarely prevents Jedis from appearing in Star Wars movies. Obi-Wan himself died in Star Wars, then showed up in The Empire Strikes Back as a Force Ghost. Yoda died in Return of the Jedi then appeared in The Last Jedi to talk to his old student, Luke Skywalker. Neeson even made a brief cameo in The Rise of Skywalker as a voice that encourages Rey in her final battle with Emperor Palpatine. So why not show up in Obi-Wan for a little heart-to-hart with his former padawan?

Fans would love it, but Liam Neeson says it’s not happening. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new thriller The Ice Road, Neeson said he’d heard about the Obi-Wan series, but doubts he will be back as Qui-Gon.

“I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached,” he added, before joking “They don’t have enough money.”

[Darth Vader in Revenge of the Sith voice] “NooooooOOOOOoooooo!”]

The Ice Road premieres on Netflix on June 25. You can watch Neeson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best