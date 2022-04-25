Liam Neeson Would Return For a ‘Star Wars’ Movie – Not TV

With Ewan McGregor reprising his Star Wars role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and Hayden Christensen making his own Star Wars comeback as Darth Vader, fans are hoping for even more Star Wars prequel actors to show up on the show. The name at the very top of that list is Liam Neeson, who played Obi-Wan’s Jedi master in Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

Apart from a stray voice cameo, Neeson has never made a Star Wars comeback in the 20+ years since The Phantom Menace. If ever he was to show up again, though, this would be the right place, since the new series follows an isolated Obi-Wan during his time watching over the young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Obi-Wan’s got to talk to somebody out in the dessert — so why not the ghost of his master, Qui-Gon? It does make a certain amount of sense.

But not to Neeson. In a recent interview, he told ComicBook.com that while he would be up for another Star Wars appearance, it would have to be on the big screen. Here’s his full quote:

Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so ... if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know? ... Qui-Gon, I can't believe it's 24 years since we made [Star Wars:] The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London.

Neeson poo-pooing the idea of any TV appearances would certainly put a damper on any hopes of a Qui-Gon cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Of course, Andrew Garfield said over and over he wasn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home and we all know how that turned out. Liam Neeson’s a mighty good actor as well. Is he good enough to trick journalists into thinking he won’t show up in Obi-Wan?

I guess we’ll find out when Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27.

