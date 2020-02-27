Production on Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire reboot series has screeched to a halt following the departure of series creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky. Back in January, Minsky stepped down from the project after two episodes of the show had already been completed. The show was set to follow Hilary Duff as Lizzie, now in her 30s and living in New York City. The new Lizzie McGuire would feature more adult themes as Lizzie balances her dream job, boyfriend, and social life.

According to Variety, Disney+’s release of Minsky was meant to be a changing of the guard rather than an outright show-killer. As they searched for a replacement, they urged that production would continue after some “creative redevelopment” so that the updated story could connect “to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too.” But to Minsky, Disney+’s decision to go in a new direction with the series is the end for the Lizzie reboot that was originally conceived. Said Minsky:

I am so proud of the two episodes we did. Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.

Minsky’s comment follows the recent news that a Love, Simon series, originally slated for Disney+, has been moved to Hulu. The show will now be titled Love, Victor. Disney dropped the show because its themes weren’t deemed "family-friendly" enough. It wouldn’t be surprising if Disney’s change of heart on the Lizzie series was because of this same reason.

Lizzie McGuire remains on hiatus while Disney+ decides the fate of the series.