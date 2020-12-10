Tom Hiddleston Returns as ‘Loki’ In First Disney Plus Trailer

When last we saw Loki he died.

(He got better.)

Killed by Thanos in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, Loki got a new lease on life in Avengers: Endgame, when a Loki from earlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline (2012 circa the end of The Avengers, to be precise) got his hands on the Tesseract and escaped with it to parts unknown. They’ll become known in Loki, the new Disney+ series, that follows this new (old?) Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston on an all-new adventure.

The first trailer for the show, which debuts next summer, features some new characters, new locations, and some looks for Loki that will be very familiar to fans of Marvel Comics, and particularly 2016’s Vote Loki. Watch it below:

Yes, that’s Owen Wilson as a member of the TVA — also known as the Time Variance Authority — which first debuted in the pages of Thor comics (appropriately for a Loki series) back in the 1980s, and is charged with protecting the time stream from threats like Kang the Conquerer —who was also confirmed by Marvel (for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) on the same night that this trailer debuted. That ... does not feel like a coincidence, does it? It doesn’t to us. Loki premieres on Disney+ in May of 2021.