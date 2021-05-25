It’s been a long strange trip for Loki. He fought with his brother over the throne of Asgard. He fought with his brother again while trying to lead an alien invasion and conquer the Earth. He fought with his brother again over the Aether. (He really likes to fight with his brother.) Then he sort of helped his brother when their sister tried to take the throne of Asgard. (It’s really a very nice chair.) Then he died trying to protect an Infinity Stone from Thanos.

So how in the world did a dead guy (guy, Norse god, alien from space, whatever) wind up with his own Marvel TV show on Disney+? Good question! And one we’re more than happy to answer with our full video recap of all of Loki’s mischief in and around the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. If you’ve missed any of Loki’s earlier movie appearances, or you just need a refresher before his show begins in June, this will tell you everything you need to know:

If you liked this video recapping Loki’s journey from Thor to his new Disney+ series, check out more of our videos below, including the Easter eggs in the first Eternals teaser trailer, our theory that Sharon Carter is secretly a Skrull, and the history of Marvel’s Eternals and what to expect from their upcoming movie. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next Disney+ series, Loki, premieres on June 11.

If you want to try Disney+ for yourself, you can sign up here.

Gallery — Marvel’s Full Phase Four Movie Lineup (With Release Dates):