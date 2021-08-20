‘Loki’ Season 2 Is Starting the Search For a New Director

When last we saw Loki, he was stuck in a darker, alternate timeline where Kang had taken over the Time Variance Authority as the result of Sylvie killing He Who Remains. That’s a pretty big cliffhanger. We might see some follow-up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next spring, as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is rumored to appear there. Otherwise... we’re just waiting.

Thankfully, Marvel has promised a Loki Season 2 to carry on these storylines and answer all of our remaining questions about time travel and alternate timelines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when will see the show? Marvel still hasn’t said.

Kevin Feige isn’t saying either, although he will at least reveal that work on the show is underway. He told Collider...

We’re developing [Loki Season 2] as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly.

Kate is Kate Herron, who directed all six episodes of Loki’s first season. When ScreenCrush spoke with Loki creator and writer Michael Waldron last month, he would not say whether he will be involved with Season 2. (“ I guess that remains to be seen,” was his exact answer to my question.) So while “much the same team” could involve plenty of craftsmen and artists, it probably won’t include the show’s first two key creative forces; the writer and director. (Then again, maybe Kevin Feige is the key creative force behind the show? And all the shows? And the movies? From an outsider’s perspective, he seems to be.)

Marvel’s current show, What If...? premieres on Wednesdays on Disney+. After it concludes, the next show is Hawkeye.

