‘Loki’ Time Travel Explained: How Time Works in Marvel

The following post contains spoilers for the first episode of Loki.

Left a little confused by the premiere of Loki? There’s a lot going, including the introduction of a whole new concept to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The multiverse and alternate timelines. The show itself does a pretty good job of explaining how this works through instructional videos and conversations with the characters, but there’s still some gray areas that might leave you a bit befuddled. How does time travel work in Marvel? What’s the Time Variance Authority? And why was Loki arrested for taking the Tesseract when the Avengers basically did the exact same thing in Avengers: Endgame with no repercussions?

You’ll find the answers to all those questions in the video below, where we break down the concept of time travel in the MCU

