‘Loki’: Who’s the Mystery Villain Behind the TVA?

There’s just one episode left of Marvel’s Loki, and we still have no idea who is in charge of the Time Variance Authority or why they are so bent on protected the MCU’s Sacred Timeline. So who could it be? Well, a lot of people are speculating it must be Kang, Marvel’s most famous time-traveling super-villain, and a character that’s already been confirmed to appear in the upcoming MCU movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. (He’ll be played by Jonathan Majors.)

But despite all the hints that Kang is involved, we think there’s a far more likely candidate, one who would tie up all the loose ends and reinforce all the themes that Loki has been about since Episode 1. In our latest Loki video, we break down this theory, why it’s really the only choice for the head of the TVA that makes sense, and consider how Kang might still show up in some kind of smaller role in the finale. Watch it below:

If you liked this video about the possible villain behind the TVA on Loki, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of Episode 4’s ending, all the clues to the TVA’s true nature, and where the variants on Loki come from. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Loki air weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

If you want to try Disney+ for yourself, you can sign up here.

Get our free mobile app