Mahershala Ali doesn’t “know where Marvel is right now” with the Blade reboot.

The 51-year-old actor was announced as the famous vampire hunter for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster in 2019, though following creative setbacks and production problems, Ali has admitted he is unsure what is happening with Blade at the moment.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “I’m just taking it a day at a time. I’m doing the best work I can.”

Ali pointed to his upcoming action film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, which is being directed by Bassam Tariq,- as a project that has scratched his “stunts itch,” though was still hoping Blade would go ahead.

He added: “I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am.”

The Jurassic World Rebirth star emphasized he was “ready” for Blade.

When Variety asked Ali for an update on the movie, he said: “Call Marvel. I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready.”

Blade was originally scheduled for release in November 2025, but was removed from Disney’s release calendar in October last year, with the movie being replaced by Predator: Badlands.

At the time, Marvel Studios announced three untitled films set for release on February 18, May 5, and November 10, 2028.

The Blade reboot has experienced multiple setbacks, having lost several writers and directors over the years, including Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange, both of whom exited the project due to creative differences.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige acknowledged the delays, explaining the studio was “still trying to crack” Blade and was committed to taking its time.

He told BlackTree TV: “For the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie.”

Feige also confirmed that the team intends to preserve the franchise’s mature tone and R-rating, much like Marvel’s Deadpool series.

He said: “There were some great Blade movies years ago - they were all rated-R. So I think that’s, like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade.”

Blade is being written by Thor: Ragnarok scribe Eric Pearson and True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, though no director is currently attached to the project.

