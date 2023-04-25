Every ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Plot Hole (And How to Explain Them)

On The Book of Boba Fett, we learn that the Darksaber is made of “a quality of beskar” that the Mandalorian had never seen before. And yet on the season finale of The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon squished the Darksaber hilt with his bare hands. How could he do that?

Well, don’t forget: Moff Gideon’s new armor is made of beskar too. And based on the sound effects on this episode, it sounds like he’s not just wearing a suit of armor; his suit includes robotic enhancements. So he’s basically in an Iron Man suit made out of beskar. And sure, with that kind of power, he could squish a Darksaber hilt with his hands.

That’s just one of the many potential plot holes and questions you guys sent us after the end of The Mandalorian Season 3. And in our latest ScreenCrush video, we do our best to explain all of them. (Some we might have more success with than others.) We talk about what the Darksaber’s destruction means for Mandalorian culture, whether the show forgot about TIE fighter shields, reveal why Grogu can stop fire with the Force with very little effort, and why in some episodes the Mandalorians have plenty of fuel for their jet packs, and in others they seemingly never run out. Watch all our explanations below:

