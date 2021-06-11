‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Won’t Premiere Until 2022

Star Wars fans waiting for the next season of The Mandalorian will have to hold out a while longer. According to Collider, the Disney+ series will not go into production until late 2021 or even early 2022. In the meantime, however, there’s plenty more Star Wars content headed to our television screens.

A Mandalorian spinoff series titled The Book of Boba Fett has officially wrapped filming and is on its way to Disney+ later this year. The show is allegedly angled as “The Mandalorian Season 2.5,” with characters from The Mandalorian appearing alongside Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

But there's also another reason why the Jon Favreau-created show can't begin on its third installment. Lucasfilm’s Los Angeles stages are currently occupied with another Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The limited series stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character, a role he has not played since 2005. Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Plus, The Mandalorian's timeline has been pushed back due to lead actor Pedro Pascal’s commitment to HBO’ss TV adaptation of The Last of Us video game series. That show is currently scheduled for a July shoot, with Pascal playing Joel alongside Bella Ramsey’s Ellie and Gabriel Luna’s Tommy.

With all this in mind, it makes sense that The Mandalorian won’t be able to pick up production until the year's end. Luckily, we have two brand new Star Wars shows to look forward to. Up first, The Book of Boba Fett is currently slated for a December 2021 release.