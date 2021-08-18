From a talent standpoint, What If...? might be the most impressive thing Marvel has done outside of the last two Avengers sequels. Through the first two episodes alone, 25 different Marvel Cinematic Universe actors have reprised their big-screen characters in animated form. The roster of stars on the show so far include Hayley Atwell, Josh Brolin, Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Benicio del Toro, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

But Marvel isn’t quite batting one thousand when it comes to bringing back movie stars for their new animated TV series. There are still a few very prominent examples of iconic MCU characters who sounds just a bit... different on What If...? For one reason or another, some of Marvel’s biggest names couldn’t be lured back for the series, and so they were replaced by soundalikes.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of every single example of What If...? Marvel heroes and villains who aren’t voiced by their big-screen actors. We’ll update this list weekly; so far it’s current as of Episode 2, “What If...T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”

