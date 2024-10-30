It’s going to be a busy year for Marvel on Disney+. In a little over 12 months time, no less than seven new series are coming to the streaming service — including the much anticipated return of Netflix’s Daredevil series, in the form of Marvel‘s Daredevil: Born Again.

As teased in Marvel’s new trailer for their 2025 TV slate, the year will also see the premieres of MCU series Ironheart and Wonder Man, along with the animated shows Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and Season 3 of the multiverse spanning anthology What If...?

Watch the new Marvel TV trailer below:

This is a drastic shift in output from Marvel compared to 2024. So far this year, the company has released just two TV series on streaming: Echo, which was released in full right after the New Year’s and Agatha All Along, whose finale airs this week on Disney+. (Marvel only had one film in theaters this year, Deadpool & Wolverine, which is due on Disney+ on November 12.)

Here’s Marvel’s Disney+ lineup for the rest of the year and into 2025.

Marvel’s 2025 Disney+ Slate Here’s what’s due on Disney+ this year.

These seven different TV shows are not all Marvel’s making next year, either. They currently have three movies due in theaters in 2025: Captain America: Brave New World (February 14), Thunderbolts* (May 2), and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25).

Beyond 2025, Marvel has a few other TV series that are already in the works. Probably the biggest of the bunch is Vision Quest, a series starring Paul Bettany that spins out of the events of WandaVision. That show won’t be seen until at least 2026. And Marvel also has two new Avengers sequels and a new Tom Holland Spider-Man movie cooking as well. If you’ve enjoyed their relatively limited output in the past 12 years, enjoy it while it lasts.

