Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ Sets Official Release Date

It’s official: A fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler is coming to theaters.

Sony announced that the latest film in the franchise will premiere in the summer of 2026. The movie will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously made Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Like the previous three Spider-Man films — Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home — the film is a co-production with Marvel and Marvel Studios and is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (The film is technically part of Phase Six of the MCU.)

Sony Pictures Sony Pictures loading...

READ MORE: The Best Marvel Movies Not Made By Marvel Studios

If that timeline holds, that will make the summer of 2026 into the summer of 2027 the most consequential year in the history of the MCU since 2019. The first of two Avengers sequels, Doomsday — featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom — premieres on May 1, 2026, a little under two months before Spider-Man 4. Its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, follows it on May 7, 2027.

That means Spider-Man 4 will debut between the two films — and if Doomsday ends on any sort of cliffhanger, Spider-Man will have to take it into account. There are ways around that of course — Captain Marvel appeared between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame — and most of it was a period piece, with only its post-credits scene taking place in the present and dressing Thanos’ destruction of half the universe. How exactly Spider-Man 4 fits into these two movies, which have the potential to completely reshape the MCU, will be interesting to watch.

The plot of the new film is unknown. During a recent interview, Holland said he had already seen a draft of the script, which “still needs work” while adding that “the writers are doing a great job” on the project.

Spider-Man 4 is currently scheduled for release in theaters on July 24, 2026.

Get our free mobile app

Holland will return as Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood Web-Slinger.