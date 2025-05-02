The following post does NOT contain any major spoilers for Thunderbolts* beyond what’s established in the headline. You’re good.

At this point it’s news when a Marvel movie doesn’t have a post-credits scene, not the other way around. Almost all of them have one, or two, or sometimes three or more. So the fact that Thunderbolts* has two credits teases, one in the middle of the crawl and one at the very end, is not shocking. It’s expected.

What is a little unusual is just how long the second of those two credits scenes runs. IGN apparently timed this scene and found that it clocked in at two minutes and 54 seconds. That makes it the longest post-credits scene in the history of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A typical MCU post-credits scene runs about a minute. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had five different post-credits scenes, and even if you add all five of them together, their total runtime still doesn’t equal the nearly three minutes of this single Thunderbolts* sequence.

Even without a consideration of spoilers, Thunderbolts* clearly has a lot of stuff to tease. The film is the final MCU production before the debut of the Fantastic Four in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which leads directly into next summer’s mega-blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday.

IGN did note that this record only applies to movies. The final episode of the Disney+ TV series Hawkeye included a performance of “Save the City” from Rogers: The Musical which was over four minutes long.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters. If you want more on its post-credits scenes and what they mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can go watch our ending explained video.

