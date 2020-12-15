A New Marvel TV Series Is Coming to Disney Plus Next Month

While we all believed WandaVision was going to be the first television show from Marvel Studios on Disney+, it turns out that’s not actually true. A week before WandaVision premieres, Marvel is introducing another new series called Marvel Studios: Legends.

That title might call to mind the long-running series of Marvel action figures from Hasbro, but instead, the show is billed as “an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney.” In other words, these are recaps to remind or introduce viewers to the key heroes in these new series. The first two episodes, which premiere on Disney+ focus, appropriately, on Wanda Maximoff and the Vision.

In a tweet announcing the show, Marvel described Legends as a “new series that revisits some of the most iconic moments from the MCU, one character at a time.” If they are focusing specifically on the Marvel series and their stars, you can probably expect future episodes on Falcon, Winter Soldier, Loki. Given how many movies and shows are coming up in the years ahead — and how long it’s been since some of them appeared in other movies and shows — Legends could be around for a long time.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15. Here was Marvel’s tweet announcing the show: