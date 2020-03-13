It could be a long time before we see any new movies coming from Marvel, or any major film studio. While Marvel’s next project, Black Widow, has not technically been postponed from its May release date yet, its parent company, Disney, has already pushed back most of its upcoming slate, including Mulan and The New Mutants. And now, Marvel has shut down production on one of its upcoming films, at least temporarily.

The Hollywood Reporter says that first-unit production on the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is suspended while the crew await the results of a coronavirus test taken by the film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton.

More, via THR:

Cretton has a newborn baby and decided to get tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. ‘In an abundance of caution,’ according to a note that was send to crew, Marvel and parent company Disney have decided to suspend first unit production, ‘until he gets the result this coming week.’

The film’s star, Simu Liu, posted on Twitter that he is “grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious, and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film.”

He also encouraged people to stay safe, wash their hands and “don’t be racist.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to open in theaters on February 12, 2021.