A Bunch Of Movies Just Vanished From Disney Plus

Disney+ has quickly risen to power in the world of streaming giants. Reports have shown that Netflix has lost roughly a million customers to Disney+ so far. At only $6.99 per month, Disney+ is $2 cheaper than an entry-level Netflix account. And unlike its competitors, Disney+ has assured that it doesn't swap content out for newer titles — everything that lives on the site is there to stay. Or so we thought.

With the arrival of 2020, users have been quick to notice that Disney+ has indeed removed some of its movies from its digital library. The most shocking? Home Alone 1 and 2. Fans of the holiday comedy series took to Twitter with their findings, angry at the lack of announcement ahead of the movies' disappearance. Since then, other subscribers have been keeping track of the titles that have seemingly been pulled from Disney+ in the US. So far, that list includes:

Home Alone 1 and 2

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

The Sandlot

Flicka

Dr. Dolittle

White Wilderness

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Strange Magic

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Disney+ went live just under two months ago, on November 12, 2019. Expectations were high, and despite a few glitches and missing features, the streaming platform still amassed 10 million subscribers by opening day. That number is projected to grow to 25 million by the first quarter of 2020. Fans have praised the range of content, which includes old Disney favorites as well as state-of-the-art originals like Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian. But now we also know those old favorites are at risk of being put "back in the vault" without any warning. Hopefully they come back out soon.