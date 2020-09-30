Marvel Finds Lead For ‘Ms. Marvel’ Disney Plus Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to embiggen its roster of stars. One of the most important roles in Phase Four of the MCU has reportedly been filled, with Iman Vellani cast as the title character in Disney+’s upcoming series of Ms. Marvel about the adventures of a stretchy teen hero from New Jersey.

According to Deadline...

...Ms. Marvel hails from writer Bisha K. Ali and centers on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. Ms. Marvel first appeared in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star in her own title, and she will become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has said that in addition to appearing on the small screen, Kamala Khan will be included in future Marvel films.

Vellani hasn’t appeared in a Hollywood production before, but she was a part of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Next Wave Committee of “hopeful young film enthusiasts,” where she fortuitously said that she would be played in a movie version of her life by “Iron Man... duh.” Now she might actually get to meet him (or at least War Machine).

In Marvel Comics, Ms. Marvel has become a member of numerous hero teams including the Champions and even the Avengers. The recent Avengers video game on PlayStation 4 also features Kamala as one of its main characters, and as noted above, Kevin Feige has hinted that Ms. Marvel could become a major member of the MCU. So get ready to hear a lot about Iman Vellani.