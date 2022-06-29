‘Ms. Marvel’: Every Episode 4 Easter Egg

This week’s episode of Ms. Marvel includes a lot of references to the comics series of the same name — and you can read some of them by taking a picture of the QR code that pops up in the background of this episode.

To find out where it’s hidden, check out our latest Ms. Marvel video below. It reveals all the Easter eggs, secrets, Marvel references and little details you might have missed in Ms. Marvel Episode 4, “Seeing Red.” They include the development of Kamala Khan’s costume and how it mirrors her gradual development of her own superhero suit in the Ms. Marvel comics, the shoutout to Ms. Marvel comics artist Adrian Alphona, the reference to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the parallels between the Clandestines and the Asgardians, and how the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s interpretation of Red Dagger compares with the one from the comics.

Plus, is the Light Dimension that the Clandestines come from the opposite of the Dark Dimension from Doctor Strange? And do the tears in space we see at the end of this episode connected to the ones we see Clea make at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Find out in the video below:

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs and secrets in the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of Ms. Marvel Episodes 1, 2, and 3. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Ms. Marvel premiere weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

