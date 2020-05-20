A New ‘Muppets’ Show Is Coming to Disney Plus This Summer

For the first time in almost five years, The Muppets are returning to TV — this time on streaming.

Their latest show is a Disney+ exclusive, titled Muppets Now. Premiering later this summer, the show is billed as a meta-series about the Muppets making their first show for Disney+. Trippy. Here’s the show’s official synopsis, per a Disney press release:

“Muppets Now” is The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in “Muppets Now” with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.

The Muppets last live-action show, simply called The Muppets had a rocky run on ABC TV; it got mediocre reviews and survived for just one season after its premiere in 2015. (Cartoon versions of the Muppets are faring better over on the Disney Channel in the current update of Muppet Babies, which has already completed three seasons.) That came on the heels of two movies, The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted, that got better scores from critics but struggled to break through at the box office. Simply put, while the characters themselves remain beloved, the Muppets could really use a hit. We’ll see if Muppets Now gives it to them when it premieres on Disney+ on July 31.

