New ‘National Treasure’ Posters Contain a Secret Message

National Treasure: Edge Of History is just weeks away, and as a result, some promotional materials are giving fans hints about where the show is going. The show is right around the corner, and it would be reasonable to assume it’s cloaked behind a veil of mystery. That’s not exactly the case though!

The show will feature a brand new protagonist named Jess Valenzuela, who was told about a treasure as a young girl. She's joined by some returning characters, like Riley Poole. Notably absent though, is Nicolas Cage, who played Benjamin Gates in the two National Treasure movies. Unfortunately, his schedule conflicted with the filming schedule for the first season of the show... but that doesn't mean he’s off the table for future seasons.

The official Twitter account for the show recently posted some promotional posters for each of the characters. Each of these characters is given some kind of moniker which reinforces their character traits. The more observant people among us may have noticed that certain letters are underlined in those titles, creating an anagram. Just to make things a little easier for you, we've worked those out below.

Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela: THE TRUTH KEEPER

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce: THE TRUTH SEEKER

Zuri Reed as Tasha Rivers: THE SPECIALIST

Jake Austin Walker as Liam Sadusky: THE WILD CARD

Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan: THE SKEPTIC

Antonio Cipriano as Oren: THE BELIEVER

Lyndon Smith as Agent Ross: THE LAW

Altogether, we get TRUSEERA, which is a pretty obvious anagram for Treasure. It's not too much, and it really doesn't tell us too much about what to expect from the show. That being said, it’s still a really fun easter egg!

National Treasure: Edge Of History is set to premiere on December 14th of 2022, available on Disney+.

