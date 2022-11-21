Everything New on Disney+ in December

Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.

The month will also see a new Encanto concert film, an Idina Menzel documentary, and a new Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, Rodrick Rules. Plus, there’s also more episodes of the new Willow series and the new Santa Clauses series. If you want TV shows based on old movies, Disney+ is really hitting your sweet spot this month.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in December 2022:

Friday, December 2

New Library Titles

- Akashinga: The Brave Ones

- Heroes of the Mediterranean

- Patagonia Wings

- The Territory

Disney+ Originals

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules - Premiere

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays - Premiere

Wednesday, December 7

New Library Titles

- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

- Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

- Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

- Botswana (S1)

- Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

- Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)

- The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

Disney+ Originals

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale

The Santa Clauses - Episode 5, “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 8

Willow - Episode 3

Thursday, December 8

Disney+ Originals

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones - Premiere

Friday, December 9

New Library Titles

- Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

- CMA Country Christmas

- Ocean’s Breath

- Shark vs. Tuna

- Retrograde

Disney+ Originals

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? - Premiere

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - Premiere

Wednesday, December 14

New Library Titles

- Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

- Drain the Oceans (S5)

- The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

- Positive Energy (S1)

Disney+ Originals

National Treasure: Edge of History - 2-Episode Premiere

The Santa Clauses - Episode 6

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 9

Willow - Episode 4

Thursday, December 15

New Library Titles

- A Very Backstreet Holiday

Friday, December 16

New Library Titles

- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

- Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

- Mafia Confidential

- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

- Where Oceans Collide

Disney+ Originals

If These Walls Could Sing - Premiere

Le Pupille - Premiere

Wednesday, December 21

New Library Titles

- Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

- Born in Africa (S1)

- Danger Decoded (S1)

- The Flagmakers

- Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)

Disney+ Originals

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 3

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 10

Willow - Episode 5

Friday, December 23

New Library Titles

- From the Ashes

- Jaguar Beach Battle

- Little Giant

Wednesday, December 28

New Library Titles

- Generation X (S1)

- Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

- Street Genius (S1, S2)

- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 4

Willow - Episode 6

Friday, December 30

New Library Titles

- Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

- Generation Youtube

