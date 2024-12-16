Everything New on Disney+ in January 2025

2025 on Disney+ kicks off with Marvel’s first in-house animated series inspired by Spider-Man. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (which was first announced a few years ago as Spider-Man: Freshman Year) follows Peter Parker in his earliest days as a spider-powered superhero.

Among the show’s twists on the classic Peter story: Norman Osborn is now his mentor instead of his main adversary. The show’s voice cast includes Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus, and Charlie Cox once again reprising his role as Marvel’s Daredevil.

Other highlights on Disney+ in January includes a new season of the nature series A Real Bug’s Life, the Disney+ debut of the kids horror series Goosebumps: The Vanishing, and the conclusion of the first season of the current Star Wars live-action series Skeleton Crew. (I hope those crazy kids get back home. I wouldn’t be surprised if the season ends on a cliffhanger, though.)

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in January 2025...

Wednesday, January 1

- Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Tuesday, January 7

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Episode 7

Thursday, January 9

- UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 episodes)



Friday, January 10

New to Disney+

Goosebumps: The Vanishing - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, January 11

- My Best Friend's An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, January 14

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Episode 8



Wednesday, January 15

Disney+ Originals

A Real Bug's Life (Season 2) - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 episodes)

- History's Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 episodes)

Saturday, January 18

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 episodes)

Sunday, January 22

- Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light

- To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 episodes)



Wednesday, January 29

Disney+ Originals

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - Two-Episode Premiere

- Foods that Built America (S5, 12 episodes)

- Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (S1, 8 episodes)

- Pirates: Behind the Legends (S1, 8 episodes)

