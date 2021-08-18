Everything New on Disney Plus in September 2021
In September, Disney+ is adding a slew of new titles, mostly on the TV and shorts side of things. There‘s Star Wars: Visions, a collection of new new anime films set in the Star Wars galaxy, along with the premiere of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., the modern day (and gender-swapped) reboot of the old Doogie Howser sitcom about a precocious kid doctor.
There are also new weekly episodes of Monsters at Work, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life and, of course, four more installments of Marvel’s new animated anthology, What If...? Pixar’s also got some new SparkShorts, a documentary about the entire program, and the first batch of Dug Days cartoons starring the lovable talking mutt from Up. All in all, it’s a pretty solid month.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in September:
Wednesday, September 1
New Library Titles
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
Disney+ Originals
Dug Days (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 106
Marvel Studios Legends - New Episode, “The Ten Rings”
Monsters at Work - Episode 110, “It’s Laughter They’re After”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 107, “To Serve and Pawtect”
What If...? - Episode 104
Thursday, September 2
Disney+ Originals
Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal - Premiere
Friday, September 3
New Library Titles
- Dark Phoenix
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Tomorrowland
Disney+ Originals
Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles - Premiere
Wednesday, September 8
New Library Titles
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 - S3)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
- The Wizard of Paws (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Premiere, Episode 101
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 107
Turner & Hooch - Episode 108, “Arf Appreciation”
What If...? - Episode 105
Friday, September 10
New Library Titles
- Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Disney+ Originals
Twenty Something (Short) - Premiere
Wednesday, September 15
New Library Titles
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
Disney+ Originals
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 108
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 102, “Love Is A Mystery”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 109, “Witness Pup-tection”
What If...? - Episode 106
Friday, September 17
New Library Titles
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Jade Eyed Leopard
Disney+ Originals
Nona (Short) - Premiere
Wednesday, September 22
New Library Titles
- Dog: Impossible (S2)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Visions - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) - Bonus Featurettes, All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 109
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 103, “License To Not Drive”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 110, “Lost And Hound”
What If...? - Episode 107
Friday, September 24
New Library Titles
- Spooky Buddies
- The Fault in Our Stars
Disney+ Originals
A Spark Story - Premiere
Wednesday, September 29
New Library Titles
- Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
- Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
- Great Barrier Reef (S1)
- The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
- Rolie Polie Olie (S1 - S5)
Disney+ Originals
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 110
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 104, “Lahela & Stitch”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 111, “Hooch Machina”
What If...? - Episode 108
Sign up for Disney+ here.