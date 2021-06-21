Everything New on HBO Max in July 2021
Congratulations, Space Jam fans. Your time has come. The most inexplicably beloved movie of the 1990s is back with a new star and a new legacy. Space Jam: A New Legacy features LeBron James in the central role previously occupied by Michael Jordan; this time, LeBron must enter an advanced computer program to rescue his son using — what else? — Looney Tunes aided basketball. The film premieres in theaters and on HBO Max next month.
HBO Max will also get the premiere of Steven Soderbergh’s latest heist film, a period thriller called No Sudden Move. July on HBO Max also features Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, a documentary series about Ronan Farrow’s podcast and his efforts to expose decades of sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and the premieres of recent critical hits Shiva Baby and Freaky. There’s older stuff, too; including the original Planet of the Apes series, Reservoir Dogs, and the first Scream trilogy.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in July:
July 1:
¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
Black Panthers, 1968
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
Cantinflas (HBO)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
Eve's Bayou, 1997
Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
First, 2012
For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Gandhi, 1982
Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Maid in Manhattan, 2002
Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
My Brother Luca (HBO)
No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)
Pleasantville, 1998
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Project X, 1987 (HBO)
The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)
Punisher War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
Rambo, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
Trick 'R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
The White Stadium, 1928
Won't Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)
July 2:
Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)
July 3:
Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Nancy Drew, Season 2
July 7:
Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)
July 8:
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
July 9:
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)
July 11:
The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
July 12:
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Wellington Paranormal, Season 1
July 15:
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
July 16:
Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)
July 17:
The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
July 18:
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 22:
Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere
July 23:
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite's Heart) (HBO)
July 24:
Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
July 26:
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
July 27:
Batwoman, Season 2
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
July 30:
Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)