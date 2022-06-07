‘Obi-Wan’: Is It the Best or Worst Star Wars Show?

We’re halfway through Obi-Wan Kenobi so far, and the show has given us some really big surprises. Obi-Wan and Darth Vader have already squared off once, Obi-Wan is on a quest to rescue a kidnapped Princess Leia, and an Inquisitor named Reva seems to harbor a very dark secret about her past.

Does it add up to the best Star Wars show to date or the worst? In our latest Obi-Wan Kenobi video, we assembled a panel of experts, including Ryan Arey, ScreenCrush editor Matt Singer, and Star Wars comic book editor Heather Antos to explore and debate the show so far. They discuss whether the film is living up to expectations, how it compares to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the ways in which it connects to the excellent Marvel Star Wars comics of recent years, and whether there are any plot holes on the show. Watch the video below:

If you liked that video analyzing the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the connections between Reva and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and our video on all the hidden Easter eggs in the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+. The limited series will run for six episodes.

