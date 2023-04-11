While we know the trio of heroes at the center of Marvel’s The Marvels (from Marvel Studios, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel, branding branding branding) there are still a lot of aspects of the film that are a mystery.

One of the biggest unanswered questions is the identity of the character played by popular Korean actor Park Seo-joon. He appears in just a single shot of the trailer (see above), and based on the clip he seems to be commanding a group of warriors, possibly against the film’s villain, played by Zawe Ashton. She seems to be a Kree warrior who is now in possession of an Accuser’s hammer. (One of said Accusers, Ronan, was the villain in Guardians of the Galaxy. But in Marvel Comics, he’s just one of a whole crew of Accusers.)

Watch The Marvels trailer below; Park Seo-joon shows up at the 1:37 mark.

Who Is Park Seo-joon Playing?

Based on the trailer, The Marvels’ subject matter, and its outer space setting, there are a few likely candidates for who the Itaewon Class star might be playing. A common rumor is that he is portraying Marvel Boy, AKA “The Protector,” a hero who was first introduced in the pages of the Marvel Boy comic from 2000.

Marvel Boy (real name Noh-Varr) is an alien of the Kree, the race and planet where a lot of the first Captain Marvel took place. (In that movie, Carol Danvers got her powers in a Kree tech accident). Marvel Boy would also make sense for a supporting character in The Marvels because for a brief time he even went by the name “Captain Marvel.” Since this movie stars just about every other character who’s ever gone by that code name, he would fit right in.

Another popular online theory is that Park Seo-joon plays Prince Yan, a supporting character from a recent Captain Marvel series who hailed from the planet Aladna, where everyone speaks in rhymes. The thinking here goes that since the trailer features what looks like an organized musical number that takes place in the same location as that battle between Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon’s forces, it must be set on the planet Aladna, where everyone likes to sing and rhyme.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 10.

