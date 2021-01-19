Pixar Favorites Return in Disney Plus’ ‘Pixar Popcorn’ Series

Just a few weeks after their latest feature Soul debuted on Disney+, Pixar already has a new series joining it on the streaming service. It’s called Pixar Popcorn, and it’s a collection of 10 “mini shorts” starring the familiar characters from throughout the Pixar library.

The trailer for this first installment of Pixar Popcorn features glimpses of characters from Toy Story, Coco, Finding Dory, Cars, The Incredibles, and even Soul. Watch it below:

The list of titles above contains six Pixar films, meaning there are four more that have gone unrevealed at this time. What else could be in there? I’d like to see one for Up starring Carl and Dug — although Disney already announced that Dug was getting his own Disney+ series later this year called Dug Days so that’s unlikely. Instead, how about something on what Boo’s been up since Monsters Inc.? What if WALL-E gets a prequel where he just methodically cleans stuff for five minutes? Or maybe a new adventure for the bugs from A Bug’s Life? That movie never gets any love.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series of “bite-size stories created by Pixar Animation Studios’ talented animators”:

The collection of 10 mini shorts features characters from Pixar favorites like “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “Cars” and “The Incredibles” in all-new, bite-size stories created by Pixar Animation Studios’ talented animators. Key art is also available.

Pixar Popcorn premieres on Disney+ on Friday, January 22.