People are getting very excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it probably has less to do with Strange himself (no offense, Benedict Cumberbatch) and more to do with the fact that Marvel is very cleverly teasing the fact that almost any Marvel character could show up in this movie. Since it takes place in a multiverse, there is an endless variety of heroes — living, dead, or formerly from alternate movie universes that were previously not controlled by Marvel — who could turn up.

For example, the latest teaser for Multiverse of Madness, titled “Illuminati,” features cameos from two such characters. After a brief vocal appearance in an earlier Doctor Strange trailer, this new clip gives us a first glimpse at Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier — one sporting his familiar yellow hoverchair he used in ’90s X-Men comics and on the very popular ’90s X-Men cartoon series.

Stewart’s even wearing a green suit, which was the color he most often appeared in on that X-Men cartoon.

The clip also includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss it appearance from Captain Carter, the version of Peggy Carter from the animated series What If...? here making her live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. You can see them both in the teaser below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens exclusively in theaters on May 6.

