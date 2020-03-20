There hasn’t been a lot of film or TV news this week, because there hasn’t been much of anything except the steady drumbeat of coronavirus news as the pandemic spreads across the globe. But here’s something major for Star Wars fans to be excited about, assuming that we do get to see this show again next fall.

According to a report in /Film, Ahsoka Tano — the beloved Jedi padawan from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels will appear in live-action form for the very first time in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. Even better, an amazing actress has been cast in the part: Rosario Dawson, from Sin City and the Marvel TV Universe, where she played Claire Temple across five of the six Netflix Marvel series.

Voiced on TV by Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka Tano was introduced in the 2008 animated Clone Wars film as the apprentice to Anakin Skywalker. She then became one of the subsequent series’ main characters besides Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Later, she returned in Star Wars: Rebels as a crucial character in the show’s final seasons. Eckstein also made a brief vocal cameo as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

If you want more info on Ahsoka, this video recap of The Clone Wars will give you most of what you need to know:

The Mandalorian is currently scheduled to return to Disney+ in the fall. Fingers crossed.