At D23, Marvel confirmed and teased a bunch of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including Ironheart, Agatha All Along, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But there are a bunch of films and TV shows that Marvel has coming up that Marvel has barely talked about — and in some cases, not even officially announced at all.

Those projects are the subjects of our latest Marvel video. It breaks down all the projects Marvel has announced but seemingly forgotten about, like Armor Wars, and the projects they have already shot but still haven’t announced or dated, like Wonder Man with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. We’ll also talk about the projects that Marvel has on their own public release calendar that are untitled and unrevealed projects — maybe even a fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland? See our full breakdown of Marvel’s future below:

If you liked that video on Marvel's Secret Phase Six projects, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of Marvel's teasers from D23 this year, one on how Tony Stark could turn into Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday, and one on the reported original plot of Avengers The Kang Dynasty. Plus, there's tons more videos over at ScreenCrush's YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters in May of 2026.

