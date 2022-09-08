It’s Disney+ Day and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is back with its fourth episode. This week sees the return of Wong, a whole new case involving magic (and phony baloney magicians), interdimensional demons, a trademark infringement, and a surprising number of Marvel Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe Easter eggs.

In our latest episode, we break down all of them, along with some hidden references and little details you might have missed about this episode. We take a look at a character who may be a potential relative of Ghost Rider, the cool little Easter eggs in Jennifer Walters’ to-do list, all the connections to the Doctor Strange movies, all The Sopranos references (and spoilers), the meaning of some of the names of places and law firms on the show, a possible nod to the TV show Supernatural, why Jen Walters is wearing oversized suits, and what all the Houdini posters in the film represent. See all of those Easter eggs, and plenty more, below:

