We here at ScreenCrush HQ are still wrestling with Eternals. There are parts of it we enjoyed, but there’s also a lot we didn’t — and on a whole we had high expectations for this film that weren’t really met. With a lot on our minds, we assembled an all-star panel — Patrick Willems, Nando of Nando v Movies, and our own Ryan Arey — to help us hash it all out.

Among the topics discussed in our hour-long debate: Each guest’s individual reaction to the movie, the way Eternals introduces its heroes (and whether there was a better way to do it), the effectiveness of the movie’s flashbacks, whether Eternals should have been a season of a Disney+ series instead of a feature film, and if another director — maybe even someone like Zack Snyder? — would have been a better choice to helm the movie. Watch the entire thing below:

