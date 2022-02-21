How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Could Lead to the ‘Sinister Six’ Movie

Sony spent years developing a Sinister Six movie, featuring a half-dozen of Spider-Man’s deadliest villains. Maybe they spent too much time developing it; laying the extensive groundwork for the film wound up turning The Amazing Spider-Man 2 into an overcrowded mess. That was the end of the Amazing run of the franchise, and it basically killed the Sinister Six movie at the same time.

But Spider-Man: No Way Home brought together a whole bunch of villains — technically there were only five, not six — and Sony’s also developing movies for Spider-Man villains Morbius and Kraven the Hunter to go along with their already-huge Venom franchise. So now it’s looking more and more likely that Sony’s Sinister Six movie isn’t dead, and it could feature Venom, Morbius, and Kraven all working together like a Marvel version of The Suicide Squad. But who else will be in the team? And is there a chance Andrew Garfield could be the Spider-Man who would take them on? In our latest Spider-Man video, we explore the future of the Sinister Six franchise. Watch it below:

If you liked that video whether we’re finally going to see a Sinister Six movie, check out more of our videos below, including all the ways Spider-Man screws up in No Way Home, the future of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man after No Way Home, and what’s next for Spider-Man in the MCU. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. The next Marvel movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)