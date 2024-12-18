‘Skeleton Crew’ Episode 4: Every ‘Star Wars’ Easter Egg You Missed

We’re loving the Star Wars mysteries and great characters on the new Disney+ series Skeleton Crew. In Episode 4, titled “Can't Say I Remember No At Attin,” we note how this series is borrowing imagery and stories from some of our favorite science-fiction films and shows from outside the Star Wars galaxy, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Battlestar Galactica.

But that’s not all. In our latest Skeleton Crew video, we’ll break down all the cool Easter eggs, franchise references, and little details you might have missed in Episode 4 of Skeleton Crew. We’ll tell you about Operation Cinder, point out the stuff that comes from (of all things!) the Star Wars Holiday Special, point out how this episode is similar to an awesome Star Wars comic book written by Jason Aaron, and explain why we think the planet the Skeleton Crew, uh, crew is from is likely run by droids.

Watch our full breakdown of Skeleton Crew Episode 4 below:

If you liked that video about all of the Star Wars Easter eggs in Episode 4 of Skeleton Crew, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the Star Wars Easter eggs in Episode 3 of Skeleton Crew, two on the Easter eggs in the Skeleton Crew premiere, and one about the one sentence that ruined Star Wars. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The new Star Wars TV show, Skeleton Crew premieres new episodes weekly on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.