Musical Adaptation of NBC’s ‘Smash’ Is Headed For Broadway

The cast of the NBC series Smash reunited yesterday via live stream in partnership with People and the Actors Fund, seven years after the show had its finale. The event featured 15 of the show’s original cast members in a virtual reunion, including its stars Megan Hilty and Katherine McPhee. It also showed a never-before-seen sold out live concert performance of the series’ show-within-the-show, the Marilyn Monroe biographical musical Bombshell. Now, according to TVLine, Smash is finally getting its shot on Broadway.

The project was initially announced way back in 2015, but the premise was a different one. The creators of the series were originally going to mount Bombshell on the Great White Way as its own standalone show. Now, it’s looking like Smash the musical will instead focus on the characters of Ivy (played by Hilty in the series) and Karen (played by McPhee in the series) who duke it out for the role of Marilyn Monroe. Smash’s songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman will return to write the music, which will feature many of the songs they wrote for the series. The show will be produced by Steven Spielberg and Neil Meron, who served as executive producers on Smash. Said Spielberg in a statement:

‘I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and its road to Broadway,’ Spielberg said in a statement. ‘Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage. I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this incredible creative team and my producing partners, who began the Smash journey with me over 10 years ago.’

There’s no solid timeline for the musical adaptation of Smash. After all, Broadway is closed indefinitely, which would make any predictions for the show’s debut difficult. Still, it’s exciting to know that we’ll be getting another dose of Smash in the future.