You probably know that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is based on the Spider-Verse book from Marvel Comics, and that Miles Morales first appeared in the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man. But did you know that Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and even Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man: Noir are all from the comics as well?

The video above from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey reveals all kinds of cool stuff you might not have known about the cast of Into the Spider-Verse, plus many Easter eggs and Marvel homages, references, and shoutouts buried in the film. All those costumes in Peter Parker’s secret lair! The cover of Amazing Fantasy #15! The Spider-Mobile! That’s just a taste of the dozens of hidden references featured in the movie — and we’ll show you where to find them above.

If you liked this video featuring every Easter egg we found in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, check out some more of our videos below, including our tribute to the late great Stan Lee, our video essay on the one scene that explains everything wrong with The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and a list of the Easter eggs in Venom. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.